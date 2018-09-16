Sponsored by The Belfry, The Pub, Bowling Abroad, Avalon, Lounge D and Rogers

CHICKEN RUN – Sunday 26th August

The August Chicken Run Competition on a very hot Sunday morning, was well supported with twenty members bowling. Because of the intense heat the competition was reduced to fourteen ends. The chickens were donated by Jim Spearing and the eggs were donated by Julia and Ian Hamilton.

The eggs for the ladies were won by Tanya Oliver and for the men Howie Williams. The chicken for the ladies was won by Joan Harding and for the men it was jointly won by Alan Ashberry and Chris Harding. Alan and Chris agreed to auction their chicken to raise extra funds for the club.

All in all it was another successful and enjoyable Club Day.

THE NEW SEASON

Montemar is getting ready for a new bowling season and the new Captains and vice Captains have been selected. Well done to Ronnie Cairns and Jack Burrell (Matadors), Chris Harding and John Hunt (Toreadors) and Chris Merry and Dave Melville (Winter League).

We would like to welcome our new bowlers and wish all our players the best best wishes for this coming season.

Lastly, support and encourage each other and most of all enjoy your bowls.

Good Luck everyone.

For further information about Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club check out our website or email us at info@montemarbowls.com.

www.montemarbowls.com