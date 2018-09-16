Mojácar Supports its English Speaking Residents

Since last June, when Lucas Mayo was appointed as Mojácar Council´s Foreign Relations Councillor, he has dealt with hundreds of queries from English speaking residents at the Town Hall, where he is on duty every Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lucas is British, although he has been living in Spain since 1974 and, is completely bi-lingual. He has worked throughout his career in Mojácar, as well as other areas such as the Costa del Sol.

He was very eager to take up this role in a town where almost half the population are English speakers and, the amount of clients he deals with weekly has shown that it is obviously a much needed service.

As well as these weekly surgeries, Lucas is also planning to hold regular ‘Welcome To Our Town’ meetings and the first will be held in the town´s Centro de Usos Multiples (in the basement Salon) on September 29th at 11 a.m. It is intended that the session will cover all the basic information that people need to settle in such as; the Padrón and electoral roll registration, N.I.E, payment of utilities, registering at schools and doctors, local services etc. although attendees will be able to put their own questions to him on the day.

The meeting is intended to be particularly useful to newcomers, however, those that have been living in the town for a while are more than welcome to come along to update their information.

If you cannot get to the Town Hall on a Thursday, you can also contact Lucas by telephone 674 784 191. At other times of the week, if anyone wishes to contact Mojácar Council to make a query or a complaint or, simply raise an issue, you may telephone: 950 61 50 09, email info@mojacar.es, place a public or private message on their Facebook page Mojácar Informa or visit http://ayuntamiento.mojacar.es (where you can go to English page, then press Contact to fill in the comment form).

For those residents that were helped by the former Councillor for Foreigners, María Luisa Pérez, she is now responsible for the la Parata area and its residents as well as Social Services to residents in the whole of the municipality.

With a good command of English, she has helped countless people over the years, often paying home visits when requested and, can be contacted on 677 959 091

Mojácar Council looks forward to welcoming its English speaking residents, old and new on September 29th.