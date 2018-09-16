The Linea Directa Valencian Championship 2019

By Suzie Cooper

The 2019 Valencian Championships get under way on Wednesday 19th with the opening ceremony held at Greenlands BC starting at 11.30.

Following the opening ceremony the Mixed Fours get underway using both Greenlands and Vistabella greens. There look to be some good ties and ones to watch in the first round will be Fred Willshires four playing Eric Bishops four. Some other strong contenders are the teams skipped by Stuart Denholm, Jason Prokopowycz & Ian Kenyon.

After 2 days the Mixed Triples start on Friday. Play will takes place at Greenlands, Vistabella and also Quesada. Teams to watch in the triples – Jason Prokopowycz, Fred Willshire, Scott Malden, Colin Lindgren, Eric Bishop, Jacqui Johnston but as we all know anything can happen so we will have to wait and see.

In the Ladies Pairs Carol Broomfield with a change of partner Jacqui Johnston will take on Horadada pair Jenny Davis & Tracey Parfitt. Ann Marie Stevenson & Mary Whitelock have a first round tie against Ann Allen & Pat McEwan. Lynn Greenland & Gail Willshire take on Vistabella pair Brenda Rees & Sue Wilson.

The Mens Pairs will be played at the same time as the Ladies & newly crowned South Alicante Knockout champions Allen Bowen & Scott Malden will play John Pooley & Pat Coffey in their first round match.

Drew Gerrard & Colin Lindgren play Dave McEwan & Paul Hayward. National Mens Pairs Champions Ian Kenyon & Steve Simmons will play Peter Davis & Ken Barber.

Onto the singles and names to watch Carol Broomfield, Jacqui Johnston, South Alicante Champion Maggie Furness & National Champion/Champion of Champions Mary Dyer are all in the top half of the draw.

In the Mens Singles National Champion Ian Kenyon is in the top half of the draw while South Alicante Champion John Rimmer and Champion of Champions Richard Lee are both in the bottom half.

For daily results and photos go to https://www.facebook.com/ValencianChampionships/