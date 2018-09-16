The Leader Newspaper Edition 733

Torrevieja saltworks is the latest organisation to come out in opposition to the proposed waste disposal plant being considered for construction between San Miguel and Torrevieja saying that there could be leakage through the subsoil into the salt pans which will cause contamination.

An event not to be missed this coming weekend with the 3rd Vega Baja Tourism fair in Pilar de la Horadada. It gets underway on Friday evening, and an end of summer report from FAOC which states that the focus of the Ayuntamiento continues to be on Orihuela City, and idiotic visions of museums, in a municipality that simply cannot afford such luxuries.