Fundraiser at Happy Animales Orihuela-Finca Villamartin

After misunderstanding and many sleepless nights………… there was a fashion show and tombola organised last week at Cheers Bar Restaurant in Eagles Nest. Thanks to all the volunteers who worked hard to raise money for the animals at Finca Villamartin. We can’t thank you enough!

Also thanks to the supporters and to Dawn, Sue, Janet, Martin, Rod, Harvey for allowing us to use Cheers Bar Restaurant.

Sol is so HAPPY to tell you that they raised, 420,80 for the animals. Now we can afford to bring in the blacksmith and buy fuel for the water pump.

The tombola prizes were donated by Jacqueline Douwstra and Annemarie Burger and also by Sue Caroll and Betty Redhead.

If you missed this event , there will be more opportunities to come along and to help the animals at Finca Villamartin as listed below:

29 September Open Day at Finca Villamartin 1pm

6 October Paella, San Miguel de Salinas

13 October Music afternoon at Bar Establo Eagles Nest 1pm

27 October Dog show at Finca Villamartin, 1pm

Please book in advance for the events, more information Mona 616792355

If you can help in any way we would be most grateful. You could be a food sponsor for 5.00 euro or more or become a member for 10.00 per year.

Cakemakers and tombola prizes are very welcome

We are currently supporting 9 horses, 4 ponies, 9 goats, 4 pigs, 2 dogs, 2 ferrets, cats, Daisy and Donald Duck, 13 geese.

For more information or to see our Facebook page go to Finca Villamartin – Happy Animales Orihuela or Phone/Whatsapp Mona 616 792 355