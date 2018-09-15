Twelve municipalities to take part in Vega Baja Tourism Fair

The next Vega Baja Tourism Fair will be held this coming weekend in Pilar de la Horadada from 21 to 23 September and will showcase a large number of sideshows and exhibitions showing the culture, traditions and history of the region.

The third edition of the Fair will bring together a dozen municipalities from across the Vega Baja this year for which there will be an extensive program of activities.

The municipalities taking part will include Pilar de la Horadada, who are organising the event, along with Almoradí, Benejúzar, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Cox, Dolores, Guardamar del Segura, Los Montesinos, Orihuela, Rojales and Torrevieja.

Visitors to the fair can participate in a number of competitions and draws which will be held every day and provide some really wonderful prizes donated by companies and establishments from across the region, such as hotel accommodation, meals and food tasting in restaurants,as well as many other leisure, sports and festive activities.

At the press conference announcing the event the first deputy mayor and councilor for Tourism of Pilar de la Horadada, Pilar María Samper, was joined by the mayor of Guardamar del Segura and the councillor for Tourism, José Luis Sáez .

The III edition will open next Friday at 6 pm, when the broad program of activities will get underway. At 7.30 pm the formal opening ceremony will take place with the attendance of the mayors and councillors of the participating municipalities, together with leaders and representatives of associations from across the Vega Baja. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy an ensemble of saxophonists from the Municipal School of Music Los Montesinos.

Over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, the activities will continue. From 10 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm there will be activities for all attendees, both on the main stage and from a large number of different exhibitors, theatrical performances, children’s activities, musical performances and food tastings.

CDT Torrevieja will also be present, representing the tourism sector of the Vega Baja, and will offer a Master Class in the mixing and tasting of Cocktails.

The food tastings, one of the main attraction of the fair, will be held every day, and will include many of the signature foods and dishes from across the region, the fruits of Cox, sweets of Rojales and mille-feuille (a type of custard slice) de Pilar de la Horadada, charcuterie boards from Benejúzar, consommé de Dolores and rice from Orihuela.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy festive events such as a parade of Moors and Christians with students from Callosa de Segura and a much smaller version of the Dolores Cattle Fair

On the final day of the fair there will be many programmed activities that will fill the Camilo José Cela Avenue, from the dancers of the Chirigota Los Sangochaos de Torrevieja, a folklore exhibition by the folkloric group Ntra. Sra. Del Pilar de Benejúzar, the Drumming Band of San Juan Evangelista, and an offering to the patron saint of the municipality, Our Lady the Virgin of the Pilar, from the parish Church.

The Fair will finally be closed at 7.30 pm on Sunday evening by the mayor and the Councillor for Tourism of Pilar de la Horadada.