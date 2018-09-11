War weary children enjoy 2 week holiday with Rotary Torrevieja

Torrevieja Rotary Club, together with the organisation Global Christian Support, have recently brought 13 children from war torn Donbas to the Costa Blanca, where they have been able to relax and enjoy a peaceful holiday and the local facilities away from their usual homes in the hostile military conflict zone of the Ukraine.

The children spent two weeks in August with Club volunteers who all helped to make their experience as entertaining and enjoyable as possible.

Much of their stay was spent enjoying activities and visits that were organised from their base lodging at a campsite in Moratalla, close to Caravaca de la Cruz.

They were able to visit Rio Safari Elche and Aquasplash, and experience a boat trip that was organised by Marítimas Torrevieja SL, property of the Juarez family. They also enjoyed breakfasts and meals in many different restaurants and they were given glasses donated by the Óptica Mar company, as well as numerous items obtained from the campaign to collect clothes, footwear and toys.

They received T-shirts donated by the Costa Blanca Tourist Board, caps and towels from Valpercan and a 500 € from the AGAMED company.

As Torrevieja Rotary Club continue to meet the objectives set by the principles of Rotary International, “Always thinking of others before thinking of oneself” they would also like to thank the organisations, companies and individuals, together with the volunteers from ROTARACT Torrevieja, that have helped them to fulfil this objective, which they hope to repeat in coming years.