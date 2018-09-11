Tracker Vantage launch brings motorists affordable GPS track and trace theft solution

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), some 89,000 vehicles were stolen in England and Wales last year – up by 56% from 57,000 in 2016. Motorists now have a new way to protect their vehicle from thieves with the launch of TRACKER Vantage, the affordable GPS security solution from TRACKER, the stolen vehicle recovery expert.

TRACKER Vantage comes with integrated GPS technology, offering a range of benefits with European coverage, for example, if a vehicle is moved without the ignition turned on, an alert is generated, notifying owners of possible theft. If a battery is disconnected, this could indicate attempted theft and an alert will be generated automatically.

Greig Hilton, Managing Director of TRACKER comments, “With a shocking 50%1 increase in national vehicle theft as a result of the rising tide of vehicles being stolen by so-called ‘electronic compromise’, motorists must take every precaution when protecting their car. TRACKER Vantage brings together all our expertise in stolen vehicle recovery and packages it in a seamless and convenient GPS based system for today’s motorists. Our 24/7 security operating centre is on hand around the clock to help motorists in the event of theft, even if it is stolen and taken anywhere in Europe.”

By downloading the TRACKER Touch App, TRACKER Vantage users can ensure the security of their vehicle, wherever they go, with a few simple swipes. Benefits include creating a geofence to alert owners if their vehicle moves outside a chosen perimeter with ‘Protect My Car’ and ‘Find My Vehicle’ for those moments when the owner can’t remember where they have parked their car. Before they park, drivers can also check the area’s crime rating via the app. It even features ‘Report an Accident’, connecting motorists to a dedicated accident management team.

Concludes Greig Hilton: “Crucially, by harnessing the power of our TRACKER Touch app TRACKER Vantage offers so much more. It not only provides users with security alerts and instant theft reporting capabilities, but enables users to check the health status of their TRACKER Vantage system for the ultimate peace of mind.”