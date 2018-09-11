Torrevieja property owner denies defrauding UK authorities of £60,000 after failing to declare her Spanish home

A woman from Lowestoft in the UK has denied six offences of misrepresentation to obtain support from UK authorities after failing to declare that she owned property in Torrevieja, Spain.

Sally Titchner, 58, of Kirkley Park Road, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court to deny allegations that she made a dishonest representation to obtain housing benefit, jobseekers allowance, council tax benefit, income support, and employment and support allowance. She has also denied that she made a false statement to Waveney District Council by failing to give honest details of her worldwide capital.

The offences were allegedly committed between March 2006 and April 2014.

It has been alledged by prosecutor, Simon Gladwell, that Titchner and her husband sold their Spanish property for € 200.000,00 and that she purchased a property in her own name just two weeks later. Gladwell alledged that Titchner had received £60.000,00 in benefits and said that, “… had the agencies known about the property she had in Spain, they wouldn’t have paid her the benefits she received”.

In her defence, Titchner said that she was holding the property in Spain in trust for her daughters.

The trial is still ongoing.

