Jaguar Land Rover Classic brings modern infotainment to classic cars

New range of Classic Infotainment Systems provides modern audio, navigation and infotainment functionality for most classic cars, with discreet and harmonious styling

Jaguar Land Rover Classic has introduced a new infotainment system to its growing range of genuine parts and accessories, bringing modern functionality to classic vehicles in an authentic-looking, classically-styled, head unit.

Designed to suit most classic vehicles running on negative earth electrics, single DIN-sized Classic Infotainment System units incorporate customisable satellite navigation in up to 32 languages, smartphone integration, Bluetooth connectivity and dual DAB/DAB+ digital radio, as well as FM and AM analog reception.

Additionally, four distinct branded versions of the Classic Infotainment System will be offered specifically for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, with a choice of black or chrome faceplate finishes to suit Jaguars, and a choice of black or silver brushed aluminum for Land Rovers.

Controlled by a 3.5-inch high-resolution touchscreen integrated between traditional rotary controls and buttons, the navigation system’s Europe-wide route guidance can be displayed as 2D or 3D maps, or as turn arrow instructions, and includes TMC traffic alerts.

Other key features of the Classic Infotainment System include:

Telephone functionality, including phonebook transfer via Bluetooth, supports up to four devices, with 1250 contacts per device

Internal microphone

System languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Russian

Up to 32 languages available for navigation function

All versions of the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Infotainment System are available to purchase from 7 September 2018 at www.jaguarclassicparts.com, priced from £1,200 (including VAT). A fitting service is offered at selected Authorised Jaguar and Land Rover Retailers.