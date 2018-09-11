Crescendo International Choir Preparing for Fall Concert Fundraisers

Crescendo International Choir has started rehearsing again to get ready for several planned fall concerts. The first planned concert will take place Saturday October 20 after evening mass in Sagrado Corazon Church in the Plaza Oriente, Torrevieja. There will be a free-will donation after the concert and all monies raised will go to local charities.

The choir, made up of Soprano, Mezzo, Alto, Tenor and Bass, sings a wide variety of songs ranging from musicals to spirituals, from pop to classical. For example, at the upcoming Torrevieja concert, the choir plans to sing several spiritual pieces such as Deep Peace, Gloria and Hallelujah as well as such popular tunes as Scarborough Fair, Let it Be and Thank You for the Music.

Crescendo has singers of many nationalities in its membership, including English, Dutch, German, Finnish, Danish, and American, plus a very talented Spanish Musical Director and Spanish Pianist.

The choir rehearses once a week on Wednesdays from 4.15 pm to 7 pm at the Bar El Paraiso, Urb. Jardin del Mar (close to Carrefour), in Torrevieja. Newcomers are encouraged to come and join in the fun.

Based in Torrevieja, Crescendo International Choir is registered as a charitable organization and has made many contributions to charities all over Spain and in particular in Alicante Province. Most recently, the choir raised 1,050 euros at a concert it gave June 3 in Hondon de los Frailes.

Five hundred euros was given to the Frailes village band to help them reach their goal of obtaining new instruments. Two hundred euros was given to both the Pensionistas Association of Frailes and the Amas de Casa of Frailes. The remainder, 150 euros, was donated to the Food Bank of Frailes.

After the Hondon de los Frailes concert, choir members and their families went to the Tipsy Terrace restaurant nearby for a delicious end-of-choir-season buffet.

For more information about Crescendo International Choir, see the web site www.crescendo-choir.com.