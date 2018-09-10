International Guitar Festival

The Department of tourism has released details of buses to Orihuela City for anyone wishing to attend the International Mediterranean Guitar Festival, which will take place in Orihuela Town and in Orihuela Costa, from September 10th till 15th.

The buses will operate from Playa Flamenca and Entrenaranjos, provided there are a minimum of 18 people wishing to travel.

Buses timetable:

Departure: at 7 pm from Playa Flamenca (Mercadona roundabout) and going to Entrenaranjos.

Return: when the concert finishes:

Monday, 10th: from the Casino.

Tuesday, 11th: from the Casino.

Wednesday, 12th: from Ociopia.

Thursday, 13th: from Casino.

Friday, 14th: from Ociopia .

The price of the bus is: -5.70 € from Playa Flamenca. -2.40€ from Entrenaranjos.

Reservatios by email; residentes@orihuela.es or by phone: 965 30 27 47/965 30 46 45