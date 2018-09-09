Rulo seals the win to show what a class act he is

Villajoyosa CF (0) CD Torrevieja (2) ….by Steve Hibberd

As a show of solidarity, CD Torrevieja directors invited a number of Torry Army members to travel on the team coach to the seaside town of Villajoyosa for Sunday evening’s match.

Manager Manu Sanchez must have been quietly confident of another good performance, following last week’s showing against Horadada, although how their near neighbours stole a point is something only they know (and perhaps the referee!!). So far, so good, and in general the fans are liking what they see (with 1 or 2 exceptions – that´s players not supporters, and it includes the bright red away strip!).

Villajoyosa, meanwhile, have had a bad start to a season in which they are amongst the favourites to do well. Finishing 2nd last season, they just missed out in the play offs, but against newly promoted Independent Alicante last weekend, they surprisingly went down 3-1.

It´s Villajoyosa´s 8th season back in the Preferente div, following 10 seasons of flirting between Divisions 3 and 2b so in their first home game in front of their home supporters José Soler’s side were hoping to get their promotion push under way.

But the visitors had other ideas. Torry were in no mood to sit back as guests at Villajoyosa’s party as Seydina Omar gave Torrevieja the perfect start with a 9th-minute strike from the spot after centre back Ubeda brought him down in the area. As the last defender the Villajoyosa defender was dismissed, the home side down to ten men, with Omar sending Dani the wrong way to put the visitors in front.

And it was Dani who was the busiest player on the field, saving well from Revilla and Rulo during the opening period. But he couldn’t stop a low strike from the former UD Ilicitana forward as Torry extended their lead midway through the half, Rulo quickest to a rebound from an Omar effort that the keeper could only parry.

The Elche born player was a major target for manager Manu Sánchez as soon as he got the Torrevieja job and at this stage of the game his industry and his movement were full justification for the manager’s confidence.

Two shots from Mañez in quick succession both rebounded off the Villajoyosa bar on the half hour mark before we saw the home side’s first real effort on goal, which Sergio really should have converted.

With Mañez then seeing his angled shot turned around the post by Dani the interval arrived none too soon for the home side although their resurgence toward the end of the first forty-five did give the visitors food for thought as he players trooped off for half time.

Torry also bossed the game during the 2nd period although they were rather more than fortunate with one or two of the referees ‘calls’.

José Soler’s side were denied two penalty shouts, the first when Juan upended Meji on 50 minutes, the 2nd coming late in the game when Sr Lopez Herrero missed a clear handball from Akapo, and things were clearly not going Villajoyosa’s way when, in the 6th minute of added time, Juan could also have seen red, having handled outside the box, with Meji and Antonio both in good positions to score.

But on balance the scoreline was about what the visitors deserved in an entertaining game where, with better finishing, the Torry advantage could have been much greater.

Next Sunday Torry are at home to Redovan CF who, having lost both their opening games, are rooted just one place from the bottom of the table. More of the same please Mr Sánchez and Im sure the ground will soon begin to fill up as the supporters begin to return.