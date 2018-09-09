Motherboard problems for Torrevieja U3A

Torrevieja U3A is having “motherboard” problems. Sounds serious, well it is and it’s causing long delays in getting information published on its members website. Sorry about this but all is not yet lost and the problem should be resolved very soon.

In the meantime and in order to reach out to all its members without a website we thank all our friendly free post press agents for their help.

As the summer season comes to an end and many group activities start to recommence, it’s time to remind everyone of our next big event

Monday 24th September in the CMO building in Torrevieja (close to Habaneras) 11am start is the annual Groups Fair where existing and new members can call in and browse round the tables for information on each group activity, speak to the group leaders and generally find out more about the Torrevieja U3A and what it has to offer for €5 per year joining fee.

Welcome a whole new life experience. New friends, new opportunities, new activities all available through one organisation and on your doorstep.

For more information contact Torreviejau3agroups@gmail.com