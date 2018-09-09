The Leader Newspaper Edition 732

For the 3rd time in the last couple of years the Torrevieja Ayuntamiento has been ordered to pay out a substantial 5 figure some to one of their Local Police Officers who was subjected to harassment and bullying.

The San Miguel Councillor for the environment has said that she will fight any proposal to site a waste disposal plant close to the town by the Vega Baja Sustainable Consortium and the boss of the Guardia Civil has been ordered by the Minister of the Interior to withdraw proposed new regulations that will stop officers smoking whilst on duty.