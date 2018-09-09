HELP Vega Baja make dreams come true……

For many families they are unable to take their children on a day out to places such as Terra Mitica and to build memories together that will last a lifetime.

HELP Vega Baja decided that they would step in and on Wednesday the 4th September, volunteers from the charity were up early and ready to take 50 children and parents off for a day to remember at Terra Mitica.

The families, all referred from the town halls in San Miguel, Benijofar and Almoradi were in for a treat. The charity greeted their guests for the day with goody bags and were waved off by representatives from all three town halls, including Concejal de Bienestar social Basilia Valero and Laura Educadora from San Miguel, Alcalde Luis Rodríguez and Marisol Trabajadora social from Benijofar and Alfonso Garcia Concejal de Bienestar social and Maria Fernanda jefa de servicios sociales.

A very excited coach arrived in Terra Mitica with entrance, lunch tickets and money for an ice-cream in hand. All wearing brand new baseball caps they were off. President of the charity, Michele Masson and Welfare officer Wendy Burton went along and armed with everything from clip boards to wet wipes walked around the park for the next 6 hours watching as the children ran from ride to ride, not daring to look as some went on rides that looked like they were going to take off in orbit and breathing a sigh of relief when they saw them sitting enjoying an ice-cream in the sunshine!

Michele said “when we first thought of the idea it all seemed quite easy to organise but I have to say there was a lot involved to ensure that the day was a success. I have to thank everyone involved including the town halls, HELP volunteers, Jessica and David at Euro Tours and of course a great friend of the charity Beatriz Lara from the Casaverde Fundación who was our link with social workers and made sure everything was in order and even came along on the morning to all the pick-up points to wave everyone off!

The day was a complete success and the smiles on the faces of the now sleepy children when we arrived home and they collected their last bag of goodies said it all. We will remember the day for a very long time and I hope it provided the families a memory that will stay with them too”.

For more information on the work that HELP Vega Baja does in the community call 966 723 733 or visit the HELP Vega Baja website at www.helpvegabaja.com The charity also recently launched a confidential & emotional support helpline called Connections which is available 24 hours a day on 965 021 552