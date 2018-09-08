Quesada Bowls Club Report by Dee Stephenson

This week members were involved in an exciting 2 day Club Drawn Pairs competition. There were 32 entries in total and the competition was decided on shots. Members were drawn in 4 groups, and played all the group members in 8 ends or one hour matches.

Then the pair with the highest shot score overall in each group played in the semi-finals, and the winners of the semi-finals battled it out in the final. The semi-finalists were Dee Stephenson and Martin Richardson, Hazel Frost and Steve Hibberd, Jacqui Johnston and George Carnell and Terry Morgan and Norma Lamberton After a hard fought final Terry and Norma eventually won with Jackie and George gallant runners up.

The finalists in Quesada Club drawn Pairs Competition – Left to right – Terry Morgan, Norma Lamberton, Jacqui Johnston and George Carnell

After the presentation members were treated to a hot and cold buffet kindly provided free of charge, by Ian and Marie, our hosts from The Club, Quesada. A lovely gesture, that everyone appreciated and enjoyed.

Next week its the semi finals and finals of the SABA competition which has been running thoughout the Summer. Quesada will be represented in the Ladies Singles semi-final by defending champion, Carol Broomfield and in the Mens Semi-final by Terry Morgan. Good luck to both players

Just a reminder that, open to visitors, our popular Saturday morning Chicken Drive is continuing during the summer months. Anyone interested in taking part, please report to The Club, Quesada at 9.45am for a 10am start. Bowls and shoes are available free of charge if required.

For more information about our club, please contact our club secretary Angie Goddard at newleaf2014@hotmail.com or phone 966 716 936 New bowlers are always welcome and introductory coaching is available.

This week, Quesada Bowls Club would like to thank another of our sponsors, IBEX Insurance, Quesada – http://www.ibexinsure.com