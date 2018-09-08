La Finca Golf Society week ending 8th September.

Mondays roll up this week was won by Brian Bevan with 39 points.

Nearest the pins were Alex Duchart (3) and Stuart Tosh (13).

On Wednesday we played a Stableford competition of the Yellow Blocks, results was as follows;

4th, Mike Stott (37), 3rd Alex Duchart (38), 2nd, Shaun Locke (38) and 1st, Brian Bevan (40).

Nearest the pins were Mike Stott (3), Jerry Conybeare (6), Shaun Locke (13) and Mike Stott (16).

Saturday was a bit cooler and very wet with only 9 players finishing out of a field of 25, 19 members and 6 guests.

This week was a Stableford competition of the Yellow Plates.

Results as follows, 4th Shaun Locke (30) 3rd, Mike Stott (30), 2nd, Mick Elliot (31) and 1st, Jerry Conybeare with (34).

Nearest the pins were Andrew Maidment (3), Stuart Tosh (6), Gavin Parke (13) and Mick Elliot (16).

There were no 2,s today. .

Back to The Corner Flag Bar afterwards for food and presentation thanks to Steve and his staff.

La Finca Golf Society meets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays at La Finca with first tee time around 09-00 am. Saturday is main competition day with various competitions which are Spanish Federated, to be eligible to play you need a handicap of 16 or less.

If you are interested or require more information give Barry a ring on 666694467 or 966731033.