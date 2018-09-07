San Miguel Golf Society at La Finca 5th September, 2018

It was good to be back at an old favourite this week, and although the greens were still recovering from their recent hollow tining, the course was generally in good nick.

The weather was hot but also humid and this took its toll on one of our committee members who decided to walk. Nine holes was all he could muster before the ‘smell of sweat’ took over and he gave up.

Special mention here for our octogenarian Norman McBride (83) who not only completed 18 holes but scored a magnificent 31 points.

The scoring was a little down on recent weeks, perhaps reflecting that this is a long course – mind you no one told Krazy Kyrre our big-hitting, if somewhat erratic, Norwegian – his radar was obviously locked in today and not only did he better par (one of only 2 players) – he did it with 42 points.

There was some keen competition amongst a good field of 42 and scores were close at the top of the three divisions.

Best guests 1st John Urqhart – 2nd Peter Webster

Nearest the pin hole 3 – Steve Higgins hole 6 – Kev Albright hole 13 – Chris Hamblett hole 16 – Adrian Roberts.

Bronze division – 1st – John Trehy 33 2nd – Norman McBride 31 3rd – Brian Butler 29

Silver Division – 1st – Kyrre Skrasmoen 42 2nd – Mike Kaylor 36 3rd – Brian Butler 29

Gold Division – 1st – Captain Smale 35 2nd – Ivan Hanak 34 c/b 3rd – Steve Higgins 34 c/b

Our thanks to La Cascada Bar for their hospitality and very delicious refreshments.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Tony Smale a call on 628227687.

The next three games will be at La Serena, Alenda and Las Colinas.