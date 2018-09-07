Orba Warblers Golf Society

Wednesday 5th September, El Bosque

During the ride up to El Bosque we encountered a rain shower but it looked OK where we were headed, sadly on the tee at ten o’clock it started to rain again and it turned into a really heavy downpour that lasted for about half an hour.

This resulted in the course being flooded and the bunkers declared unplayable, we did eventually manage to get on the course around eleven fifteen and as is the way the sun came out and we were poached.

Without bunkers the course took on a slightly easier air as free drops were allowed, that is if you could find your ball in a foot or more of water, nevertheless one Warbler managed to make it all look easy with a great score of 39 our winner was Michael Morley, in second place was Steve Smith, returning after a couple of months off travelling, Steve scoring 34, third and fourth were decided on count-back between Paddy and John Daniels both scoring 33, with Paddy getting the nod.

There were two’s balls for Paddy and Steve and no one could match Steve on the nearest the pin’s as he was nearest on both the fourth and fourteenth.

The next game is on Wednesday the 19th September at Bonalba, it is a shotgun start at 09.36 so you need to be there promptly at 08.45 to book in. Guests are always welcome with a current handicap certificate.

For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor on 639242896 or “E” the mail Fixtures Secretary or the Vice Captain.