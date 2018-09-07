Las Ramblas Golf Society

Results for w/c 3.9.18

A good start to the week with a closely contested 2 ball better ball, lowest handicap out of the group playing with the highest. Our winners today with 44 points were Bryan Neal (yawn…. this is getting boring!) ably assisted by John Shervell.

A steady round from Bryan (again) who notched up 28 of those points. Within a couple of shots and taking the podium in second place, were Dave Pulling and Geoff (first off) Biggerstaff.

Wednesday’s stableford saw some action when Reg (the cat) Akehurst had to throw himself to the ground in order not to be hit by a bunker shot. At 89 though we had to help him to his feet again! First place went to Brian Staines with 38 points, a snifter in front of Tom Hardie with 37.

Third on countback was Dave Pulling with 37 points (nice to see someone playing off the yellow tees) and Olga Douglas took the fourth slot with 35. Three 2’s today; Nigel Price and the ‘blues brothers’ Bryan Neal and Tom Hardie.

On Friday we played a 6x6x6 (I’ve explained how this one is scored before!) The winning team with 84 points were Rod (yes I played 18 holes) Doel, Dave Pulling, Pete Dunn and Yvonne Phipps.

Did you know? In March, 1961, American Lou Kretlow hit the longest ever hole-in-one, sinking his ball from 427 yards at the 16th hole in Oklahoma.

Maybe I’ll be reporting something similar soon (not!)

Pues, hasta la semana que viene,

Peter Reffell