“Cafés Preventivos” launched by Orihuela Health

The Councillor for Health, Noelia Grao, will be running a series of informal presentations across the Orihuela Costa, the project “Cafés Preventivos” that will take place from Tuesday 11 to Friday, 28 September.

“They will be held in collaboration with hotel establishments (pubs, cafeterias, etc.) and will take the form of informal debate with specialists in emotional intelligence and education for health and the prevention of addictive behaviour”.

On 11 September, the first debate will take place at “Alameda del Mar Civic Center Cafeteria” starting at 6:30 p.m. and then on the 18th at “Cafeteria Concierto” (Playa Flamenca) where there will be a bilingual presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday 19 September will see it move to Cafeteria CDM Orihuela Costa at 18:30 hours. It will continue on the 25th of September in “The Abbey Tavern” at 6:30 p.m.