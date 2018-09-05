Premier League Fulham at Pinatar Arena

English Premier League side Fulham are at Pinatar Arena from September 5 to 8, taking advantage of the league break due to the international commitments of many of their players. The team, managed by Slavisa Jokanovic, will train in the modern facilities that Pinatar Arena has in La Torre Golf Resort.

The cub will be bringing those players not called up for international duty, in addition to some Academy players. The team will take on Indian Super League side ATK – who are managed by former England and Manchester United winger Steve Coppell – on Saturday.

The fixture will kick-off at 12pm (local time) at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre with tickets priced at €5. Children under the age of six can attend for free.

Including Fulham, six English teams have used Pinatar Arena in 2018, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Reading, Ipswich Town and Mk Dons.

Image courtesy of Fulham FC