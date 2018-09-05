Mojácar In Top Sporting Form Over The Summer

Throughout August and over fiesta time, Mojácar’s Sports Department put on a programme of events for everyone of all ages and abilities, with 600 people signing up to compete.

Some have been fixed in the calendar for years, such as the XXXVI “Ciudad de Mojácar” Senior Football tournament, with the host team facing Cuevas this year. Also of long standing, was the XXXIV Mojácar Marathon which attracted 300 runners of all ages and, the XXV Petanque Championship, with 20 couples playing at the town’s wonderful beachside pitch.

The IV Miguel Egea Memorial “Pedruscos and Chinorros” football match, for the local seniors is always a popular challenge, with each team making a customary signing up at the last minute of a guest player as a ‘secret weapon’.

The Clay Pigeon Shoot is another classic event at fiesta time with over 70 men and women taking part in a great match despite the wind deciding to complicate matters. The III Villa de Mojácar Golf Tournament was held at the Marina de la Torre course, with lots of participants and, a high percentage of non Spanish residents.

Finally, a sport growing in popularity locally is Padel and, this year’s VII Summer Tournament drew in increased amount of participants and spectators.

Ana García, Mojácar’s Sports Councillor was delighted with the popularity and success of the events and the increased numbers of visitors who had joined the locals in the challenges.

Next on her agenda will be the opening the many classes in the town’s Sports School, which every year extends its programme and for both children and adults.