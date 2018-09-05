Emerald Isle Bowls Club

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
Seamus Moran presenting the winners shield to the winning team captain, Hohn Mullarkey

On the 3rd, 4th, 5th we held the Annual Vera Moran tournament with 12 rinks taking part including 5 visiting clubs and 7 Emerald Isle rinks. The 3 days produced some fine bowling and in the end the final was contested between the Emerald Isle and an Emerald Isle rink that stood in as a visiting rink having beaten Vistabella and Emerald Isle in the semi final

The final was a close fought game with the Emerald Isle rink of  Cas Thomas, Brian Taylor, Sue Johnson and John Mullarkey defeating Anne Marie Stevenson, Dave Close, Drew Gerrard and Colin Lindgren 8=3

Remember SAPS is still going on, taking place on Saturday morning. All players welcome, Shoes Bowls and Coaching all for 5 Euros for 2 hours.

The picture shows Seamus Moran presenting the winners shield to the winning team captain, Hohn Mullarkey.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY