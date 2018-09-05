Emerald Isle Bowls Club

On the 3rd, 4th, 5th we held the Annual Vera Moran tournament with 12 rinks taking part including 5 visiting clubs and 7 Emerald Isle rinks. The 3 days produced some fine bowling and in the end the final was contested between the Emerald Isle and an Emerald Isle rink that stood in as a visiting rink having beaten Vistabella and Emerald Isle in the semi final

The final was a close fought game with the Emerald Isle rink of Cas Thomas, Brian Taylor, Sue Johnson and John Mullarkey defeating Anne Marie Stevenson, Dave Close, Drew Gerrard and Colin Lindgren 8=3

Remember SAPS is still going on, taking place on Saturday morning. All players welcome, Shoes Bowls and Coaching all for 5 Euros for 2 hours.

The picture shows Seamus Moran presenting the winners shield to the winning team captain, Hohn Mullarkey.