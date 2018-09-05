CD Torrevieja 18-19 Season Tickets | This Is Your Team!

TIMETABLE AND CD TORREVIEJA 18-19 SEASON TICKET POINTS OF SALE:

Start date: Thursday 30 August.

End date: End of October.

Point of sale: The offices in Calle Caballero de Rodas, nº56, bajo.

Times: Monday from 17:00 to 20:00h, Tuesday to Thursday from 10:00 to 13:30h and from 17:00 to 20:00h and Friday from 10:00 to 13:30h.

SEASON TICKETS FROM 50€, THE PRICE INCLUDES:

League matches.

15% discount on merchandise.

25% discount on tickets.

Free entrance to friendly matches.

Discount on PLAY OFF matches.

In addition, the CD TORREVIEJA SEASON TICKET CAMPAIGN also has special promotions and important discounts for families, associations, over 65s, members of supporters’ clubs, disabled and the long-term unemployed. Under 14s gain FREE entry. But that’s not all, we also have a fan card for 30€ which gives a 25% discount on the price of entry tickets and 15% discount on merchandise.

You can find detailed information in the form of an informative dossier on our website in the season ticket section.

Web: www.clubdeportivotorreviejacom

Jesús completes the goal-keeping line-up.

CD Torrevieja has closed a deal to sign Jesús Dueñas Sáez (Catral, 1995) to the club. Jesús plays in the position of goalkeeper.

The goalie joins us from Atlético Catral CF where he has spent the whole of his sporting career, after training with the junior teams of Elche CF and Kelme CF.

#EsteEsTuEquipo!