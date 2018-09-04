Volunteer Tutors wanted to teach English & Spanish Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced classes to Members of Community Care Association on Monday and Wednesday afternoons at the new Drop In Centre located at CC Ramon de Campoamor, Calle El Cipres, Lomas de Cabo Roig, Orihuela Costa to cover for our former Tutor who is in UK caring for her 94 year old Mother who is having a major operation, we wish her a speedy recovery. These classes are a great success and very popular.

The positions are voluntary but expenses are paid for travel to a from the Centre. If you have a few hours a week to spare to help your International neighbours learn Spanish or English who are moving to Orihuela Costa, please contact by email to: oc.communitycare@gmail.com.

Classes could start from 10 September if we find a lovely Tutor to cover for two months or more otherwise we will have to wait, but in the meantime, we have 60 plus Members all waiting to learn Spanish Beginners.