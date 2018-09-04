Supper on Broadway with Campoverde Theatre Group

Campoverde Theatre Group will present their new supper show Supper on Broadway on 26th, 27th and 28th of September. After an absence on several years the theatre group are pleased to be returning to The Olympia Restaurant, at Mil Palmeras which had been the home of the group for many years. Again we are offering a one course meal and a memorable show, all for the price of 10€

Campoverde Theatre Group’s latest show will honour well loved musical theatre successes that enchanted audiences on both Broadway and West End stages. The group will remember famous shows such as My Fair Lady, Camelot, The Boy Friend, Carousel, Half a Sixpence, Les Miserable’s and will introduce to many people the musical The Blitz. Through short sketches, song and dance these famous musicals be remembered.

Campoverde Theatre Group is supporting the campaign for the provision of defibrillators in public buildings, sports facilities and with beach lifeguards. Before we even commenced rehearsals for our latest production it had been unanimously decided that any money raised would go towards the defibrillators cause.

This decision was further confirmed when one of our members had to be rushed to the local health centre where he received prompt and excellent treatment. Please come along and enjoy a great show and contribute to this excellent defibrillator appeal.

Patrons of Campoverde Theatre Group have said that they really enjoy the supper show format and feel that they can enjoy a great evening out. The meal will commence at 7.30 and the show will start when the meal is all finished and everything cleared away. Show dates are Wednesday 26th, Thursday 27th and Friday 28th of September.

Tickets are available from The Olympia Restaurant, Mil Palmeras and The Community Centre / Reading Point, Ramon de Campoamor, Calle Cipres, which is situated near Aldi on Monday and Wednesday afternoons; Tel: 626 772 256 or 666 186 084, or contact the Ticket Line: ctgticketline@gmail.com.