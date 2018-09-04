Pink Ladies Appeal for Volunteers

Maria and The Pink Ladies and Panthers are looking for volunteers to join them in their fund raising fight against cancer.

The work involves manning the office in Playa Flamenca Mon – Fri (10 – 1pm) and the enquiry desk in La Zenia Boulevard Mondays 12 -2pm (both on a rota basis) to enable people to book appointments for mammograms, smear tests, skin cancer, and prostate checks. Volunteers also need to be available to help out at events, often at weekends to help set up & man the tables, sell raffle tickets etc.

If you have spare time and would like to join us raising more money to fund research and promote our early detection programme. Please contact Maria on 633487595.