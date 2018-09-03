Torrevieja Rugby Club revival keeps on marching forward

The new Rugby club Torrevieja Rivival RFC is making excellent progress with regularly having 17 plus players training down on Naufragos Beach in Torrevieja for pre-season fitness training ready for our pre-season friendlies. This also included 6 new players as well in recent weeks, of all nationalities. The club is becoming a very multi national club just as the sport should be.

These are taking place in September on15th and 29th, so look out on Facebook and the local press for more details nearer the time.

We have had on top of the local players training been lucky to have young Callum from Quins academy, Nick from Sale Sharks Academy and 2 Cheshire county players down training as well as a couple Irish juniors, so a great mixture of experience and new lads coming into the sport.

Locally we have 2 lads who are ex Valencian academy players, 2 brothers ex La Vila and the average age of the team is in the early 20’s with few experienced old heads in there that will for sure lift the level with the players around them, also a level 2 coach/ player from Dublin, Johan joining us at the end of August.

The season will be starting mid October so still plenty of time to come down and get your fitness levels up ready for the new season, we are also looking for new players, ex players, coaches, volunteers, first aiders, etc, are also most welcome.

We also have half a dozen teams booked to come out on tour from the beginning of May juniors, ladies etc as well as at least one touch rugby team.

Also watch this space for some important news in October and reference sponsors for the club.

The touch rugby is also increasing in numbers down on Guardamar beach by the Red Cross place in front of the bars and restaurants. It will be great to see plenty more people down there training, also come down training and set up your own touch rugby team with a group of friends or local bars or business and get a league up and running with the support of the Valencian Federation. You only need 12 players per team.

All being well in the next couple of weeks will be moving off the beach to our training ground and speaking to a couple of town halls to set up junior academies in conjunction with Torrevieja RC as feeders and set their own team up and receive touring teams as well.

For further information about the Torrevieja rugby club come down to Zoco Market on Sunday to Dutch’s Rugby Store 692 767 242 or contact the clubs co-ordinator Tony on 670 972 366 whatsapp.