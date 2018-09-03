Electrical storm “camouflages” minor earthquake in the Vega Baja

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) has registered an earthquake of 2.1 degrees magnitude on the Richter scale with an epicenter just to the north of Torreviejain the region of the music auditorium. However, according to police sources it quite probably went unnoticed as it coincided with an electrical storm .

The earthquake, of maximum intensity II, took place at 03.38 hours, at a depth of ten kilometers, says the IGN website with the epicenter north of Torrevieja, in the La Mata lagoon .

Sources from both the local police in Torrevieja and Guardamar del Segura, have said that they were not aware of any personal or material damage as a result of the quake.

They also said that they had not received alert calls from residents, as most did not feel the earthquake which was overshadowed by the thunder and lightning of an electrical storm at the same time over the Vega Baja.

PREVIOUS EARTHQUAKES IN THE REGION

March 21, 1829: Almost 400 dead in Torrevieja and surrounds. 6.6 magnitude

October 14, 2010: 1.8 magnitude San Miguel epicenter barely noticeable

March 23, 2011: A small tremor in Torrevieja

January 12, 2012: A 1.7 magnitude earthquake, Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada and Orihuela Costa

February 5, 2012: 3.0 magnitude shakes Torrevieja and the Vega Baja

June 18, 2012: La Vega records a number of minor tremors

November 14, 2012: Very slight tremor in Torrevieja

June 13, 2013: Two earthquakes in less than 10 hours in the Vega Baja are felt in the Baix Vinalopó

July 2, 2013: A low intensity earthquake in the sea off torrevieja

June 11, 2014: Minor earthquake in Torrevieja

June 26, 2014: An earthquake of magnitude 2.0 is felt in Pilar de la Horadada, Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja

October 27, 2014: Minor earthquake in Torrevieja

November 21, 2014: Light earthquake off Torrevieja and Orihuela

January 2, 2015: Torrevieja records an earthquake of 1.6 magnitude

April 27, 2016: Mild earthquake in Torrevieja

August 22, 2016: A 2.4- magnitude earthquake shakes Torrevieja

March 10, 2016: A magnitude 3 earthquake alerts residents of Torrevieja

May 30, 2017: An earthquake of magnitude 2.4wakes up the Vega Baja

November 7, 2017 : 2.3 magnitude south of Torrevieja

May 11, 2018 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 with epicenter in Pilar de la Horadada felt across the entire province