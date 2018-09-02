Leader Newspaper Edition 731

La Vuelta was in San Javier last week with stage 6 of the race also featuring on International TV. Earlier in the week it had been announced that the 2019 event will start in Torrevieja bringing an anticipated 3 million euro to business folk in the town.

As the row over the canine beach, also in Torrevieja, continues, the local police were called to break up a confrontation between local residents and pet owners on Cala del Moro – Mal Paso last week.

Local Football kicked off on Sunday with the Torrevieja v Horadada derby game. As always Steve Hibberd is first with the full report on page 23.