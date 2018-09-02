Indian super league’s ATK at Pinatar Arena

Although they have been in situ for almost a fortnight the Indian Super League team ATK still have another 2 weeks at the training camp prior to returning to Kolkata, West Bengal, where they play their football in the superb, 85,000 capacity, Salt Lake Stadium

Managed by former Manchester Utd legend Steve Coppell, the club, which has only been in existence for 3 years, was previously owned by the Spanish Club Atlético Madrid. Recently, however it has been bought out by a consortium which included the former test cricketer and Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly.

Coppell is assisted at the club by Wally Downes, who was a previous manager of Brentford Town.

Spaniard Manu Lanzarote, who played for Eibar, Sabadell, Espanyol and Zaragossa, is just one player with La Liga experience in their ranks while defender John Johnson moved to ATK following a lack of opportunities at Middlesbro

Having beaten Lorca by the only goal of the game last Thursday ATK face Real Murcia tomorrow evening (Tuesday) in a game that kicks off at 7pm and FC Jumilla on Thursday 13th, also at 7pm.

Both matches have free admission.