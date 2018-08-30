The Royal British Legion In Murcia

The Royal British Legion had a mixed recruitment and Community Support stand at a local fiesta at Camposol in Murcia which is near Mazaron.

Such a lot was achieved in four hours, over one hundred contacts with members of the public as well as 36 people donating funds to the cause.

Lots of information was given out to all who approached the stall about both the Branch and all aspects of Community Support.

Five membership joining forms were given out and the contact details taken of those people to keep in touch.

Two people offered to become Poppy Coordinators as the branch currently doesn’t have one, including a couple who were only in Spain for five weeks and were Poppy Coordinators at their last branch.

Lots of contacts were made locally and lots of information about the branch meetings were given out, the branch meets at both Camposol and Calasparra.

As you can see it is not just about the Legion members now, but about having fun with the next generation of members. Snap rulers did big business!

Pam also got chance to promote TRBL on a local radio station and she is going to talk further on Community Support, including a breakfast club for veterans locally, poppy launch and what is happening locally with Steve the branch chairman.

If you are interested in the Murcia Branch please contact;

Steve Carne, Branch Chairman murcia.chairman@rbl.community

Lynn Symonds, Branch Secretary murcia.secretary@rbl.community

If you wish to talk about help and assistance or just want a chat contact Pam on 676 451 780. Outside of these hours contact the UK call centre 7 days a week 8.00-20.00 on 0044 (0)2033768080 (full rate applies) spainnorth.communitysupport@rbl.community

Pamela Twissell-Cross

District Community Support Coordinator