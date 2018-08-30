The New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group. SHOW TIME.

Hi you theatre goers. Our production of SHOW TIME, starts on the 19th, 20th,and 21st of September 2018, a family show of dancing, singing and comedy, at the New Cardenal Belluga theatre, starting at 7-30pm.

Tickets available at various outlets as follows: Tourist Office & Council Offices on the La Marina Urb, Marina Cards & More, also The Post in Benijofar or call SUE: 966 713 822, PAM: 966 796 828 / or LINDA: 966 712 089/(M) 648 524 372. Tickets are 7euro and are going fast.

Proceeds will go to local charities.