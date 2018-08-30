Join Campoverde churchgoers in the Rio Seco

On Sunday September 9 at 6pm Campoverde Church will be holding their regular Sunday service in the Rio Seco Chapel. The Rio Seco in Campoverde is the most beautiful of settings and in the little open air chapel you can’t help but feel closer to God.

Having the opportunity to join with others in singing, praying, listening to the Word of the Lord and sharing Holy Communion all goes to make the experience even more special. The service will be conducted by Father Richard Seabrook and music will be provided by Mike Shail.

Everyone is most welcome to join with Campoverde Church in this celebration. Further details from maggieruthdew@hotmail.com.