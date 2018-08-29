CD Torrevieja opens its new head office

More than 100 people attended the inauguration of the new CD Torrevieja head office that took place on Thursday evening. Among those present were the newly crowned Queen of Salt, Cira Gualdo, and her maid, Alba García; PP councillors, Carmen Gómez, Sandra Sánchez and Inmaculada Montesinos; C’s councillor, Pilar Gómez Magán and Pablo Samper from “Sueña Torrevieja”, as well as the president of the PP’s Nuevas Generaciones, Domingo Paredes.

Unfortunately, and despite sending a personal invitation to every member of the local government, not one turned up, or even sent a reply excusing their absence. Some of the Club’s sponsors offered extra support, such as Ramón from the “Huertano” restaurant, who put on a special dinner to celebrate the event. From the various associations and groups that were invited, the vice-president of Apymeco, Tomás Viuda, was there, as was the president of the “Globus” association, Anna Semenova, who will introduce CD Torrevieja to the five thousand plus Russian residents that belong to the group, encouraging them to support the club. And, of course, the evening would not have been the same without the presence of Antonio Sala Buades, tireless CD Torrevieja chronicler, or photographer Joaquín Carrión, who attends every home game with his equipment to visually report on each match.

The event was a huge success, with the whole squad present, together with Club staff including Juanjo Fernández, Claudio Fabián, Juan Antonio, Matilde Serapio and others, who were there to welcome guests and answer any questions. Many commented on the fantastically positive atmosphere within the Club and said that they were looking forward to the start of the season so that the team could continue to show off all the hard work and excellent results that have been displayed so far during this pre-season period.

The new football kit was also on display for the first time at the event, and information about the season tickets for 2018/2019 will be posted to the website in the next few days.

One of the reasons for CD Torrevieja opening the head office in Calle Caballero de Rodas 56 was so that it could physically become a part of the city and its society. At the same time, residents can come to the office to ask for information, find out what’s going on and get to know the Club at closer proximity.