The summer craft fair in the port of Jávea goes on till the 6th of September

The second of September was going to be the last day of the summer craft fair in the Port of Jávea, but this week it was decided to stay on till Thursday the sixth. Every year the last weeks of the fair are full of festive activities, as the port is celebrating the fiestas of their Patron Saint, la Mare de Déu de Loreto.

This means that visitors can not only visit the fair, but, depending of the day of the visit, can watch processions, listen to music, watch fireworks or visit the traditional Bous al Mar, when bulls and cows chase youngsters from the quay into the sea. You can find a programme at www.javea.com/programa-de-las-fiestas-del-loreto-2018

Until the 6th of September the artists and craft people will set up their stalls with original craft work every evening (apart from 2 September, because of fireworks) on the sea front promenade in the port.

They offer a wide choice of beautiful hand made things; soft and wooden toys; leather bags, belts and purses; pottery; wooden sculptures and little animals made of shells; lamps made of recycled tins; brooches made of real orchids and jewellery made of all sorts of materials: silver, leather, ceramics, macramé and even recycled beer cans. All hand made by the people on the stalls.

The fair opens every evening from 7 pm till midnight. More information (also in English) on 639 979 678 and photographs of what to expect in the stalls at www.amata.es/JaveaVerano_18.html .