Stevie Spit makes new friends at the RBL end of Summer Party

Stevie Spit left the stage to yet another standing ovation on Friday evening as the Costa Blanca’s favourite entertainer brought the curtain down on yet another fundraiser, this time in aid of the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Stevie not only compered the show he also demonstrated what an all-round entertainer he is as he took the audience on a tour of the musical theatre before slowing the evening down with a selection of popular classics from more recent times. All this was interspersed with a number of one-liners from his amusing comedy routines as he kept the programme moving, despite the disappointment of late withdrawals from the evening’s lineup.

He was joined on stage by the popular Cindy Fitzpatrick and her country covers from many of the genres best including Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and Tammy Wynette. At the end of her set the pair had the audience on their feet with a rendition of the Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand standard ‘You don’t bring me flowers’.

But prior to all that one of the branch’s greatest supporters, Francisca Samper Navarro, opened the evening with members of her Grupo Flamenco “La Amistad” who danced their own blend of flamenco and other musical genres including along to the Gipsy Kings version of ‘My Way’ in Spanish, of course.

Held at the magnificent venue of the Olympia Pool and Garden Bar in Mil Palmeras, and organised by the Branch Poppy Appeal Coordinator Eddie Coleman, the evening was yet another wonderful success, raising much needed funds toward the RBL Poppy Appeal here in Spain.

The Orihuela Costa Branch meets at 7.00pm on the third Thursday of every month at the Olympia, just off the N332, midway between Cabo Roig and Pilar de la Horadada. All are welcome to attend this very friendly and sociable organisation. You can find more information at their website: http://branches.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/orihuela-costa