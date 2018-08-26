Quesada Bowls Club Report by Dee Stephenson

On 19th August Quesada players welcomed a Ladies touring team from Loanheads Miners Welfare in Scotland. Although Quesada won on all 4 rinks, the Scottish ladies gave a good account of themselves. Following the match, everyone went for a carvery in the Club, and were entertained by the superb singer Ricky Patton.

The Scottish ladies also participated in the Saturday chicken run with Quesada players where one of the Loanhead ladies was the joint winner.

Here is a photo of the Scottish ladies team highest winning rink – with the lady on the far right (Chrissie), an amazing 88 years “young”.

Quesada will next host a touring team from the Royal British Legion and also shortly begin a series of friendly matches against El Rancho Bowling Club.

Just a reminder that, open to visitors, our popular Saturday morning Chicken Drive is continuing during the summer months. Anyone interested in taking part, please report to The Club, Quesada at 9.45am for a 10am start. Bowls and shoes are available free of charge if required.

Meantime, for more information about our club, please contact our club secretary Deidre Leeming at Deidre.leeming@gmail.com or 966 719 439 New bowlers are welcome and introductory coaching is available.

This week, Quesada Bowls Club would like to thank another of our sponsors, IBEX insurance http://www.ibexinsure.com/