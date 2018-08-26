Orba Warblers Golf Society Wednesday 22nd August, Villaitana Levante

Wednesday provided the opportunity for our long awaited return to this very popular golf course, it is usually presented really well except for the bunkers which have been a bone of contention for a long time, if you are going to install that many bunkers on a course then at least maintain them in a playable condition.

Our winner today must have avoided the bunkers as his 43 points score will attest to, well played Michael Morley what a great score, in second place, the ever present Malcolm “not beaten on count-back this week” Monti with 39 points nudged out Fred Cooley on count-back and in fourth was David French with 37, there were a plethora of good scores today and we went down to thirteenth place before we left the 30’s. It was extremely good to see Glyn Walters returning to the fold (scoring 36) and Mickey Badain rejoining us for the Summer.

Today was Michael Taylor’s birthday and he kindly sponsored the nearest the pin prizes which were won by, David French on the 3rd and the 7th, David Knight got closest on the 12th and Michael Morley on the 14th. There were no “Two’s” this week but the greens are notoriously tricky on this course.

On Wednesday the 5th September we will visit El Bosque, the first tee will be 10.00 so you need to be there promptly at 09.15 to book in. Guests are always welcome with a current handicap certificate. For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor 639242896.