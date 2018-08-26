Montgo GS Middleton Trophy

On Friday 17th August Montgo GS played it´s annual Middleton Trophy stableford competition sponsored by Jan and Roy Jones. We started with the expectation that we may not be finishing as thunderstorm and heavy rain were forecast for Oliva. However as the clouds boiled around us we remained under a very convenient ´island´ of sunshine for the entire game.

I did thank Shaun O´Gorman for this as he covered his golf bag in all his wet weather gear thereby guaranteeing that the wet weather would stay away. Sometimes ´sod´s law can be used to one´s advantage.

Taking full advantage of the excellent conditions our defending champion, Geoff Willcock, took full honours in first place with 38 points. Following close behind Ros Fletcher came in second with 37points while Jim Haywood again appears in dispatches with his third place 35 points. Stella Fox received a special birthday prize from Celia Cronin for coming in 7th. So we all wish Celia a very Happy Birthday.

The four NTP prizes were awarded as follows: on the 3rd Jim Hayward 3.07, hole 16 Peter Gardiner 1.80, 2nd shot on 5 Sally Cottrell and finally 2nd shot on 18 John Hall 5.44- Two two´s were recorded so Peter Gardiner and Stella Fox both took home a coveted Montgo ball.

Next weeks competition is a stableford sponsored by Terry Moore.