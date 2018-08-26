Mojácar’s traditional SAN AGUSTÍN fiesta begins

Saturday 25th August saw the start of Mojácar´s annual summer fiesta in honour of the town’s Patron, Saint Agustín which will go on until the Saint’s official Day on Tuesday.

Firecrackers will officially open the event at 12 noon, followed by the opening of the midday fair at 2 p.m. In and around Mojácar Pueblo’s Plaza Nueva, you can sample local cuisine, do some shopping and wander round the medieval market, before the group “Los Supersónicos” get ready to entertain everyone at 4 p.m.

The Children’s Marathon is at 6 p.m. at the same venue, followed by the adults Ciudad de Mojácar race at 8 p.m. More than two hundred runners are already registered, but there´s still a chance to sign up at the last minute, from 7 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. at the Plaza Nueva.

After the prize giving, the music and dancing starts at 11 p.m. to the sounds of popular groups “Melodías” and “El Norte”. At midnight, the San Agustín Fiesta ‘Pregón’ speech will be made by Eliseo Martínez García, teacher of Social Sciences and Philosophy since 2006 at Mojácar’s IES Rey Alabaez School and since 2008 Institute Secretary as well as Theatre Group Director.

After words of welcome to both townspeople and visitors from Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, the Fiesta Queen and her Dames of Honour (selected by representatives of various associations in the town) will be presented. María Pérez Prior will be crowned Fiesta Queen at 12.30 a.m. along with Carla Dellana Bartolomé and María Luisa Haro Torres as her Dames of Honour, all charged with representing young Mojaqueras throughout the 2018 celebrations.

On Sunday, after firecrackers at noon and the midday fair with musical entertainment at 2 p.m. the horseback runs with all its old medieval jousting traditions start at 5.30 p.m. with over 20 riders trying to win the embroidered ribbons.

A senior, friendly football match will take place at the Campo de Futbol at 8 p.m. with more outdoor music later at 11 p.m. at the Plaza Nueva.

Monday and Tuesday are also full of events and entertainment. For a full programme, visit www.mojacar.es or Facebook Mojacar Informa or Turismo de Mojacar.