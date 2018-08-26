La Regia Wall of shame

La Regia, one of the oldest urbanisations on the Orihuela Costa, has just denounced Orihuela Council for the fourteenth time, and on each occasion the complaints have been very much the same.

Once again they revolve around cleanliness and maintenance; the abandoned sports area about which promise after promise has been made, the broken walls and balustrades, ineffective lighting and of course the collection of waste and street cleaning.

There is also a health and safety issue in respect of many of the grievances with accidents just waiting to happen. “Where is the councillor for the coast?” they ask, “ and what is she doing about it all.”