Daniel Plaza, new chief executive of CD Torrevieja.

After a complete restructure of its management and organisation system, CD Torrevieja can now announce that Daniel Plaza Montero will join the club as its new chief executive. The Catalan athlete, who made Torrevieja his home many years ago, began his extensive sporting career by becoming the Spanish champion in every walking category that he entered.

He participated in four World Championships, three European Championships and in three editions of the Olympic Games, excelling in his chosen discipline and becoming a role model for his country after achieving numerous medals during his career.

It was precisely in Barcelona in 1992 that he achieved the highest accolade possible; Olympic Champion in the 20km walk. Dani Plaza thus became the first ever Spaniard to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in this discipline and in athletics.

Dani Plaza was elected Councillor for Sport and Education by the former government of Torrevieja. During his time in office, he worked hard in creating the city’s municipal sports centre and making it what it is today.

Partly thanks to him, Torrevieja now has seven tennis courts, six padel courts, a new municipal gym, three football pitches with artificial grass and a semi-Olympic outdoor swimming pool.

Not only this, but he also introduced the grants that are awarded to various sports clubs and elite athletes within the municipality. But his merits don’t end there, as he also founded the city’s Municipal Sports Council.

Without a doubt, CD Torrevieja has bagged a spectacular sporting manager, which is evident from his experience, commitment, values and passion for sport.