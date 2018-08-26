Alicante is the 2nd dirtiest city in Spain

A report issued by the Observatory of Urban Services reveals that 72% of the people in Alicante are dissatisfied with the cleanliness in the city

The municipal public services in the city of Alicante satisfy only 59% of the residents, 11% more than last year, but still below the Spanish average of 64%. This is reflected in the second Public Services Satisfaction Survey, promoted by the Observatory of Urban Services (OSUR).

The study, carried out by 5,137 people, reveals that the services that show greater satisfaction are water and public transport, with increases of 11% and 8% respectively, and both with a 71% rating of of satisfied respondents.

However, street cleaning is the worst ranked service (28% satisfaction and 72% dissatisfaction) with, of the cities analysed, the second worst rated, only behind Jerez de la Frontera with 27% of satisfaction.

Alicante residents especially disapprove of the cleaning up of animal droppings (87% dissatisfaction). They also have high rates of discontent for the cleanliness of pavements and streets (75% dissatisfaction) and the frequency with which these tasks are performed (68% dissatisfaction).

The results of this second issue of the Barometer are the result of an annual survey that seeks to reflect the opinion of residents about the municipal public services in the 30 most populated cities in the country: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza, Malaga, Alcalá de Henares, Alicante, Badalona, ​​Bilbao, Cartagena, Cordoba, A Coruña, Elche, Gijón, Granada, L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Jerez de la Frontera, Móstoles, Murcia, Oviedo, Palma de Mallorca, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Pamplona, Sabadell, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Terrassa, Valladolid, Vigo and Vitoria.

Accounting for all municipal services, Alicante ranks 21st overall. The ranking shows and improvement with water supply and public transport, so that, in the national rating, Alicante has gone from the second to last place in the list, in the year 2017, to 21st this year.