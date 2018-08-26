Age Concern Need Additional Volunteers

They say giving is better than receiving. By just giving 3 or 4 hours a week of your time volunteering for Age Concern, means many people can receive a little support, friendship and comfort. Most of us are retired and soaking up the good life here in Spain, after working a lifetime, but we hear so often that we miss having something worthwhile to occupy ourselves.

Now is your opportunity to make a difference to people not so fortunate to have a huge circle of friends to fill our days. We seek Drivers, preferably with a Spanish driving licence, but not absolutely necessary, to drive one of our two vehicles collecting beneficiaries from their homes and bringing them to our centre in La Siesta for their coffee mornings and then taking them home.

Also, to collect donations of small household items destined for distribution to our shops. A very interesting vacancy exists in our lending library at our centre. We need one or two book loving people to act as Librarians managing our library, assisting book borrowers and generally maintaining the book shelves and stock.

The library is only open every Tuesday from 10.30am – 12.30pm. Our charity shop in Patricio Zammit Street in Torrevieja is extremely busy every day and would welcome several volunteers to deal with multinational customers.

Serving, dealing with displays and stock rotation this role would suit anyone with retail experience and you would work with an extremely friendly team. Shop is open Monday – Friday 10.30am – 1.30pm and you may choose which day suits you best and if you speak a foreign language that would be a distinct advantage, but not absolutely necessary.

Our centre in La Siesta, the hub of Age Concern, offers people a host of activities almost on a daily basis and needs one or two additional volunteers to help mornings from 10.00am – 1.30pm.

Everyday is different here as you could be making tea or coffee, welcoming people bringing in donations, helping someone with finding information to their particular query, mixing with regular beneficiaries and joining in with their chat, keep the centre tidy and free from obstacles, assisting with the hiring out of mobility aids and their return and even possibly helping with fundraising events.

Always different every day, so you won’t get bored.

All positions are open to ladies and gents.

To apply, in the first instance telephone 966 786 887 Monday – Friday between 10.00am – 1.30pm to arrange a convenient day and time to pop in and find out how you can help, days, times etc. Your help is invaluable to those not as fortunate as most of us.