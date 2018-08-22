Van Gogh Alive: The Experience in Alicante

The exhibition “Van Gogh Alive – The Experience” will take place in Alicante from 13 September to 16 December 2018.

Whilst on tour this has been the most visited multimedia and multisensory exhibition in the world and it can now be enjoyed in Alicante.

Created by the Australian company “Grande Exhibitions”, the experience combines 3,000 images in movement, light and music in a unique and unforgettable approach to the work and personality of the great genius of painting.

After its Spanish premiere in Seville, the Lonja del Pescado de Alicante is the second stop on the Spanish tour of ‘Van Gogh Alive – The Experience’, organized by Nomad Art, which so far has visited more than 80 cities around the world attracting more than five million people through its doors.

To ensure an enjoyable visit for all people, access to the exhibition is organised in one-hour slots. When buying tickets, you must select the day and time that you want to visit the exhibition. In times of high public attendance (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) queues can produce an estimated waiting time of 35-45 minutes.

The exhibition is suitable for all audiences, adults and children alike, who will wander through the galleries, exploring hidden corners, observing works of art and discovering unique perspectives. You are sure to find the experience a great deal of fun, educational and full of charm.

Visits on weekdays will enjoy a discount on the price. There will also be discounted prices for children, students, people with disabilities, people over 65 and the unemployed. There are also special offers for families and groups.

Sala de Exposiciones de la Lonja del Pescado, Alicante, Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 10pm, Sunday 10am to 7pm. Monday closed. Tickets: www.vangogh.es