El Plantio GS Three Club

El Plantio 2`s competition on 21st August was a three club competition with 13 players competing in a Stableford format. Competition was fierce for the prizes with just one point covering the first four competitors and second and third places being decided on a three-way Count Back with the unlucky fourth place being claimed by Club Captain Lawrence Wanty, who received some consolation with a nearest the pin prize.

Nearest the pins – Hole 2, Lyn Young – Hole 5, Lawrence Wanty.

Third place, Lyn Young, Handicap 13 – 34 points C/B.

Second Place, Henry Mellor, Handicap 9 – 34 points C/B.

First Place, Ray Housley, Handicap 8 – 35 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details.

Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann