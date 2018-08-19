Quesada Bowls Club Report by Dee Stephenson

Members have been busy this week getting their names down to play in the Valencians in September. This year sees an increase in Quesada players planning to take part. The Club will be represented in all of the disciplines so we’re looking forward to a great competition.

During the rest of the summer break, Quesada members will be involved in some friendly matches – on 19th August against Royal British Legion and then a series of matches against El Rancho in September.

Just a reminder that, open to visitors, our popular Saturday morning Chicken Drive is continuing during the summer months. Anyone interested in taking part, please report to The Club, Quesada at 9.45am for a 10am start. Bowls and shoes are available free of charge if required.

Meantime, for more information about our club, please contact our club secretary Deidre Leeming at Deidre.leeming@gmail.com or 966 719 439 New bowlers are welcome and introductory coaching is available.

This week, Quesada Bowls Club would like to thank another of our sponsors, Davids Coaches https://www.coachtripsonline.com